Serious issues to consider before divorce
When couples decide to end their marriage, it is generally because they feel they have done everything possible to try save it, and there is nothing left to do.
However, many couples who decide to separate give themselves little time to honestly — and soberly — process and evaluate their feelings, thoughts and options, or base their decision mainly on a one-sided view...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.