Mayor assures council Nooitgedagt on track for completion

The Nooitgedacht water scheme is back on track, with water from phase three ready to augment the city’s supply from March.

This is according to mayor Eugene Johnson, who was speaking at Thursday’s council meeting.

She said the new target to complete phase three of the Nooitgedagt water project would be completed by July.

However, water would start flowing in from March.

Johnson, who tabled a status report, said funding for the last phase had been secured.

“We have met with the National Treasury and we asked for money for assistance.”

The project, delayed numerous times since 2018, came to a halt in 2021 after the contractor had issues with payments.

Amatola Water was appointed as the implementing agent by the department of water and sanitation.

Amatola Water spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise said Stefanutti Stocks, which had been originally contracted for the project, had come back to the table.

“The contractor is there working ... and AfriCoast is the engineer. Both are on-site,” Sogayise said.

“The portfolio committee for water and sanitation accompanied by board chair Mosidi Makgae went for an oversight visit and also to ensure work is being done at the Nooitgedacht site.

“The work is 98% to completion. A reservoir with the capacity of 45 megalitres has been finalised and is in use already,” Sogayise said.

“Amatola Water, working with the Nelson Mandela Metro and the department of water and sanitation, is committed to finalising this project and to see the people of Nelson Mandela benefiting from the investment put into this mega project.”

