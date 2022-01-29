‘Monkey mamas’ on call 24/7

Our charges are a handful, say Bay primates rescue centre co-founders

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Changing nappies and night feeds are all in a day’s work for two “monkey mamas” who have been nursing orphaned or injured primates back to health for more than a decade.



Jo Beyers and Charne van der Mescht, the co-founders of Monkey Matters Eastern Cape, a Gqeberha-based rescue facility for vervets, say they rescue up to 50 vervet monkeys and 15 baboons each season, though the number fluctuates...