‘Monkey mamas’ on call 24/7
Our charges are a handful, say Bay primates rescue centre co-founders
Changing nappies and night feeds are all in a day’s work for two “monkey mamas” who have been nursing orphaned or injured primates back to health for more than a decade.
Jo Beyers and Charne van der Mescht, the co-founders of Monkey Matters Eastern Cape, a Gqeberha-based rescue facility for vervets, say they rescue up to 50 vervet monkeys and 15 baboons each season, though the number fluctuates...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.