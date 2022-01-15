Nelson Mandela Bay NPOs lose funding lifeline
Metro rejects applications of 92 non-profit organisations
More than 90 non-profit organisations (NPOs) will have to find alternative funding to carry their costs after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality rejected their applications.
The non-profits, most of whom provide services and assistance to vulnerable groups, including women, children and the aged, have had their applications rejected after the municipality instituted changes to the application process...
