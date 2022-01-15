Magistrate’s court in Kariega falling to pieces

Lawyers fear for personal safety in filthy, hazardous building

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Health and safety risks at the magistrate’s court building in Kariega abound, with collapsing ceiling panels, wet floors after rains, broken windows and signs falling from the roof.



Every day poses the threat of injury for those attending court matters, including public prosecutors, lawyers, magistrates, court staff and the public...