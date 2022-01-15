Your Weekend

Magistrate’s court in Kariega falling to pieces

Lawyers fear for personal safety in filthy, hazardous building

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
15 January 2022

Health and safety risks at the magistrate’s court building in Kariega abound, with collapsing ceiling panels, wet floors after rains, broken windows and signs falling from the roof.

Every day poses the threat of injury for those attending court matters, including public prosecutors, lawyers, magistrates, court staff and the public...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions
What pass can we expect for the Matric Class of 2021?

Most Read