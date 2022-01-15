Community members pitch in to clear out criminals’ den in abandoned house

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

A vandalised house in Buys Street, Bloemendal, is receiving a much-needed face lift at the hands of community members who are hoping their efforts will ward off unwanted influences in the area.



Armed with wheelbarrows, spades and bags, Marcus van Aswegen and Gregory Perring started clearing the debris and filth from the house this week after it had been unoccupied for about 27 years and became a den for criminals...