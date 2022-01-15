Garden Route tourism industry recovering well thanks to domestic travellers

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



After almost two years of sluggish sales due to the pandemic, the resilient Garden Route tourism industry has been revitalised by a boom in domestic tourism over the festive season.



Tour operators, businesses and locals from Plettenberg Bay to George all noted a major increase in domestic travellers, and with it a much-needed boost to the region’s hospitality sector. ..