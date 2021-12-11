Justice for children abused by Nelson Mandela Bay mom
Father tells of trauma suffered by family due to ex-wife's actions
As a Nelson Mandela Bay mother was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for having forced two of her children to perform and watch sex acts, their father has spoken out about the emotional trauma caused to the family and his struggle to pick up the pieces.
In a way, he felt he was also being sentenced for his ex-wife’s vile deeds...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.