Justice for children abused by Nelson Mandela Bay mom

Father tells of trauma suffered by family due to ex-wife's actions

Premium By Devon Koen and Kathryn Kimberley -

As a Nelson Mandela Bay mother was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for having forced two of her children to perform and watch sex acts, their father has spoken out about the emotional trauma caused to the family and his struggle to pick up the pieces.



In a way, he felt he was also being sentenced for his ex-wife’s vile deeds...