Shell-shocked activists vow to fight on

Oil giant wins first legal round in battle over Wild Coast seismic survey

By Adrienne Carlisle, Guy Rogers and Mike Loewe -

Shell’s seismic exploration off the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast will go ahead after four organisations lost their high court application for an interdict on Friday.



The major oil and gas company had, within an hour of the judgment, updated its website to indicate that the legal challenge against its seismic survey had failed, “allowing the seismic survey to proceed”...