Shell-shocked activists vow to fight on
Oil giant wins first legal round in battle over Wild Coast seismic survey
Shell’s seismic exploration off the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast will go ahead after four organisations lost their high court application for an interdict on Friday.
The major oil and gas company had, within an hour of the judgment, updated its website to indicate that the legal challenge against its seismic survey had failed, “allowing the seismic survey to proceed”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.