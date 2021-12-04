DA political veteran Sauls bows out at 72

Time for younger people to step up, ex-councillor says

By Roslyn Baatjies -

What started out for veteran Gqeberha politician Shirley Sauls as being of service to the community 25 years ago, ended in her being involved in active politics as a councillor for the DA for close to 21 years.



And now, at 72, Sauls has decided it is time for her to retire and continue with the work she started all those years ago — community service...