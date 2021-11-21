The negative impact of pornography on your marriage

We don’t think anyone wants to put their marriage in jeopardy. We’ve heard and read a lot of relationship coaches and sexologists that encourage couples to consume pornography to enhance their physical intimacy.



In fact, we’ve heard from couples that claim the only reason they “allow” porn in their marriages is to try to save or enhance the marriage. They don’t want to push their partners away by putting “unrealistic expectations” on them or they want to “keep things exciting” so the partner doesn’t get bored. ..