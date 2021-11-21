REVIEW | July unrest has given SA restless nights
If nothing else, Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set SA alight serves as a comprehensive recap of the violence that shook SA earlier this year.
While much of what is contained in the book is already known, News24 journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks, who reported from the front lines of the uprisings in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, have still done a fine job in unpacking the events that brought the country to the brink...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.