Knysna’s ‘baboon-proof’ bins in pipeline

No date yet for rollout of ‘digital’ dumpsters fitted with safety locks

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



The Knysna municipality is inching closer to introducing digital “baboon-proof” bins for residents in affected areas to defuse a long-running brouhaha over the marauding primates.



Municipal spokesperson Nwabisa Pondoyi said the bins had been “digitised” but it had not yet been decided when they would be distributed to residents...