ANC councillor-elect rejected for top jobs due to lack of qualifications

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Digital reporter



The ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay councillor-elect Nonkazimlo Maswana is the latest casualty of the party’s new criteria to identify suitable leaders after her submission as either a speaker or deputy mayor was rejected by the province due to her lack of qualifications.



ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi rejected her application in a letter sent to the party’s regional co-ordinator, Luyolo Nqakula...