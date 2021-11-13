Father of three dies on doorstep after shooting in Walmer Township
Alleged attacker found dead nearby following apparent robbery
As load-shedding kicked in at Walmer Township on Tuesday night, another innocent life was lost in the spate of violence experienced in the area, but this time it was not without a fight...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.