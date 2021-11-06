Dragons will breathe fire against Boks, warns Nienaber

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Springboks expect 15 pumped up red-shirted Welsh dragons to be breathing fire when they attempt to slay them at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.



After suffering a humbling 54-16 defeat the hands of the All Blacks last week, Wales want to salvage pride against the Boks in front of an expected 75,000 crowd (kickoff 7.30pm SA time)...