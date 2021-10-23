Family stays away from murder suspect’s case

No family and friends were present at the magistrate’s court in Kariega to support Kyle Barnes, 19, who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and burying her body in a shallow grave in his grandparents’ backyard.

Only the family priest was in attendance after his case was postponed on Friday.

As Barnes made his way from the holding cells, he scanned the court in search of family, but members of the media were the only people seated in the public gallery.

The state alleges that Barnes killed Sinthia Williams, 15, at the Bauhinia Crescent home where he lives with his grandparents, on October 11.

The couple is said to have been in a relationship for almost two years.

It is alleged that Sinthia was stabbed and her body buried in a shallow grave just metres from the back door.

Wearing blue denim jeans and a black and white jacket, Barnes indicated to the court that he wanted to apply for legal aid.

A Legal Aid representative filled out his paperwork and went on record as his attorney.

The attorney said Barnes had instructed her that he wanted to apply for bail.

Prosecutor Grace Baatjies said the state would oppose bail.

Irate members of the Rosedale community had planned to protest at the home of Barnes’ grandparents, Kenneth and Mariam, on Friday

However, heavy downpours thwarted their plans.