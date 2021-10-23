Praying for a miracle in the dust
Farmers in Steytlerville, Klipplaat and Jansenville region have not seen decent rains for better part of decade
Travelling between the towns of Jansenville and Steytlerville, it is hard to believe anyone still makes a living off the land.
It has been more than six years since one of the country’s top meat, wool and mohair producing regions has received decent rainfall...
