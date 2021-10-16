Staffers quit Woodridge under a cloud
Teacher, sports coach faced with allegations of misconduct dating back to 2012
A Woodridge College & Preparatory School teacher resigned the same day he was confronted about misconduct allegations dating back to 2012 after a former pupil’s psychologist contacted the school.
Ryan Scheepers, a former house master, resigned suddenly on September 6, along with Ricky Gerber, one of the school’s sports coaches...
