Nostalgia and new friends set to meet at revived Tapas
Popular Brooks Pavilion watering hole has new location in Walmer to reflect brand’s evolving maturity
If you remember chugging jugs of sangria, dancing on tables to “sweep my yard” and watching the sunrise on the beach thereafter, chances are you spent a lot of the 90s and early 2000s at the then Brookes Pavilion.
But instead of reminiscing of a time when you woke up without body aches, Gqeberha residents will now have the opportunity to relive a golden era in the Bay’s nightlife with the reopening of Tapas in November...
