The Bungalow a blissful boutique beach getaway

The Bungalow (a member of Cape Summer Villas) is an amazing child-friendly hotel situated just a stone’s throw from the main beach in Plettenberg Bay.

My friend, Anzelle Kunhardt, and I were guests on a media trip in August and during the second half of the getaway we stayed at this fabulous five-star hotel.

The Bungalow has a chilled yet luxurious vibe and is the perfect place for family trips or girls’ weekends like the one we were on.

After checking in, we drove down to the popular Bramon Wine Estate for a special wine tasting and lunch.

Situated just 20km east of Plettenberg Bay in a mountainous area called The Crags, the family-run estate is just off the N2.

We were warmly welcomed by the owners and shown to our table with a view overlooking the vineyards.

The restaurant was packed with families enjoying a lazy Sunday afternoon lunch and wine.

We enjoyed a fascinating wine tasting that included Bramon’s award-winning Methode Cap Classique bubbles and the most delicious food.

The food included fresh salads, meat and cheese platters, and the best homemade bread you will ever eat.