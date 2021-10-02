Revised restriction on gatherings conveniently timed
President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA back to lockdown alert level 1 on Thursday night, which means the curfew has been shortened, restrictions on alcohol sales eased, and more people are now allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Mask-wearing remains compulsory and failure to do so when required remains a criminal offence. ..
