Revised restriction on gatherings conveniently timed

02 October 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA back to lockdown alert level 1 on Thursday night, which means the curfew has been shortened, restrictions on alcohol sales eased, and more people are now allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Mask-wearing remains compulsory and failure to do so when required remains a criminal offence. ..

