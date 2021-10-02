Boardwalk celebrates 21 years as new era awaits

By Herald Reporter -

The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World is marking its coming of age on Saturday October 2, and in the past 21 years has welcomed millions of visitors.



“The Boardwalk has provided incredible entertainment, happiness, education, laughter and fun to the city’s residents, as well as visitors from around the country and around the globe,” Boardwalk GM Tati Tsunke said...