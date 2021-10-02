Boardwalk celebrates 21 years as new era awaits
The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World is marking its coming of age on Saturday October 2, and in the past 21 years has welcomed millions of visitors.
“The Boardwalk has provided incredible entertainment, happiness, education, laughter and fun to the city’s residents, as well as visitors from around the country and around the globe,” Boardwalk GM Tati Tsunke said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.