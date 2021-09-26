Helping your spouse manage with depression

Standing on the side lines when your spouse battles depression can feel like a helpless experience. You might feel confused, frustrated and overwhelmed. You might feel like every attempt you make to “help” is either rejected or ignored.



Depression — or major depressive disorder — is a common condition that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. It isn’t a choice or a little case of the blues. It’s an illness as serious and life-altering as diabetes. A depressed spouse can’t just “snap out of it”, or “get on with life.” It is an isolating illness that can negatively impact relationships and leave loved ones feeling helpless, frustrated and afraid...