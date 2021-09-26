IN THE GARDEN | Delightful dahlias the darlings of a sunny garden
Follow these pointers to achieve healthy tubers and magnificent summer blooms
Dubbed the darling of garden flowers, a dahlia’s natural home is where the sun-worshipping Aztecs once lived, so it follows they love growing and blooming in the summer sun of SA too.
Try adding their petals to your salads or use them as a garnish for a favourite dish. And if your talent is in the kitchen rather than in garden, experiment with their tubers. They are edible, with flavours likened to water chestnut, spiced apple or carrot...
