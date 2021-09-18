Majestic motoring history on display during Heritage Tour

Southern Cape Old Car Club revved up for annual spectacle that will feature 26 rare rides

All of the glamour, elegance and quirks which defined the majestic history of the automotive industry in the early 1900s will be on display during the 2021 Southern Cape Old Car Club’s Heritage Tour set to start next week.



Previous tourers traversed the expansive Karoo with an overnight stop in Graaff-Reinet, home of the headline sponsor’s ReCollection Rides Museum, to celebrate and appreciate the pristine examples of automotive heritage. ..