E-hailing drivers under siege from groups of minibus taxi operators

When a request for a lift is made via the e-hailing app, terrified drivers must weigh up the risk to their lives against the need to buy a loaf of bread for the day.



Desperate to make an honest living, but barely making ends meet due to some minibus taxi operators assaulting and intimidating them, these drivers fear that if the raging transport turf war does not come to an end soon, blood will be spilt on the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay. ..