Flight academy still soaring, 40 years on

Progress CEO used to mow runway himself in early days

The Progress Flight Academy in Gqeberha, one of SA’s most renowned flight schools, recently celebrated 40 years since it first took to the skies.



CEO John English, 79, fondly recalls how he used to mow the runway himself in the early days, holding on to the dream that the school would blossom to produce some of the top pilots in the world...