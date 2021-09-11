Emoji are shameless and could use more shame

The expressions “stuck fast” and “hold fast” come from similar roots and have retained their archaic forms, despite it being counterintuitive that being stuck, or holding on tightly, should be linked to the word “fast”, which is generally associated with getting away as quickly as one can.

Be that as it may, English is a weird old bird of a language, and fast wasn’t always the speedy adjective we know it to be now.

To English speakers of their day, the evolution of shamefast into shamefaced was a horrific bastardisation, even though it makes far more sense to us today to say “shamefaced” and put our hands over our mouths when embarrassed.

Speaking of which, have you ever said something you wished you could take back? Some of us are horribly prone to these attacks. I find myself constantly insulting non-pregnant women, riling short-tempered dwarves, or simply sounding like a clot.

When it comes to clotness, the burning shame one feels after asking: “How long is the Midmar Mile?” is bad enough when just one person heard you say it. Making a donkey of yourself on radio or television must be far worse.

Recently I heard a radio host talk about “uninhibited islands”. Perhaps she meant those islands that brazenly push their peaks up out of the ocean due to tectonic shifts and volcanoes on the sea bed. Or the ones that shed their modest covering of palm trees and shake their pristine beaches in the faces of shipwrecked sailors.

Or perhaps she meant “uninhabited”. Perhaps it was a gaffe.