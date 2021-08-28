Telecom giant launches new #OwlNetwork
MTN is extending its powers of connectivity to some of its high-flying non-paying clientele, with a new project set to be rolled out across SA.
MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui Sullivan said the #OwlNetwork project was aimed at supporting the nocturnal raptors, which are under siege from a variety of man-made threats despite the key pest-control role they play in urban areas...
