Man charged with young mum’s murder while in court on another matter

Family relieved about arrest one year after Shenice Jonathan, 26, was brutally stabbed to death

It had been a year of heartache and sorrow, but for one Gqeberha family a glimmer of hope shone through after police arrested a suspect for the brutal murder of Shenice Jonathan.



On Thursday, Quinton Scheepers, 20, was arrested at the city’s magistrate’s court and charged with Jonathan’s murder...