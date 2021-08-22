Your Weekend

REVIEW | Ginger’s Wine & Wagyu evening serves a rich experience

Legendary winemaker hosts evening to remember

PREMIUM
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 22 August 2021

The world’s most luxurious steak at a top  Gqeberha restaurant renowned for fine dining, perfectly coupled with superb wines, is not your everyday experience.    

It is little wonder I was keen as mustard when I made my way to Ginger for the long-anticipated Wine & Wagyu evening last week. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The ConCourt hears urgent application by the IEC seeking postponement of ...
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

Most Read