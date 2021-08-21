‘Polite’ robbers leave that man his Bell’s

A gunshot and a rock shattering a glass door preceded possibly the country’s most “polite” robbery in years.



On Thursday night, a Hankey farmer and his wife were left baffled by the “humane” treatment they received from a group of armed men who barged into their home, held them at gunpoint and ransacked the property — but were nice enough to leave behind some items the owners had asked for, including a bottle of whisky...