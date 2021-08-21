Horrors of Nelson Mandela Bay’s bogus rehab centre
Traumatised teen kept chained for months at facility run by church
The bruises are still visible around his ankles, where he was allegedly kept chained to a window for three months.
So traumatised is the 16-year-old since his rescue from an illegal rehabilitation centre run from a Motherwell church, he has barely uttered a word...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.