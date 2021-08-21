‘Our little lady’ Sister Ethel lives on in hearts of those she touched
Folk from near and far pay tribute to Sister Ethel, who died this week
She was humble, inspiring and perceptive.
She made everyone who met her feel like they were the only ones that mattered — and that is why Sister Ethel Normoyle touched so many lives in life and now in death...
