Moving tributes paid at funeral for DA councillor Andy Jordan

Ward 10 representative served with diligence and commitment, mayor says

A family man who always went above and beyond to ensure not only his loved ones, but the community he served, were happy — that is how ward 10 Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andy Jordan was described by his children, extended family and colleagues during his civic funeral service at the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha on Friday.



Jordan, 45, died on Sunday at the Netcare Greenacres Hospital due to Covid-19 complications...