Daughter’s tribute wins prize for front-line worker mom

Last week’s lucky winner of a buffet breakfast for two at Kipling’s Brasserie is Yoliswa Ndlebe, 55, a single mother who is a paediatric intensive care unit nurse at Dora Nginza Hospital.

She was nominated by her daughter, Bee, who wins the same prize.

In the nomination for her mother, Bee wrote: “My mother’s been a nurse practically her whole life and her everyday mission and mandate is to save lives.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic she’s the one who’s made sure we know what is going on inside the hospital, making us understand that it is everyone’s responsibility in the house to ensure we stay healthy, including my gran, who is in her 80s.

“She takes care of five kids, including her two biological kids, and that’s a lot of weight to carry during these hard times.

“I truly admire her strength and independence and I aspire to be just like her when I’m her age.

“She’s one in a million and super-special because through it all she never forgets to fill up her own cup by spending time with her close friends and still manages to take us out and put big smiles on our faces.

“Family means everything to me and I know winning the prize will fill up her heart with so much joy, and will motivate her to do more than what she’s already doing for our family.”

HeraldLIVE