Three men sentenced for rhino horn theft

Suspended jail terms and hefty fines were meted out this week to three men convicted of stealing rhino horn.



Jonathan Jeremy Perring, 37, Keanon Terblanche, 28, and Christo Shaun Swartz, 30, will each have to pay R75,000 or undergo 15 months’ imprisonment, the Gqeberha regional court ruled on Thursday...