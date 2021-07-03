Thirteen die of Covid at Despatch old-age home

The squeaking of trolley wheels in the passages of an old-age home as staff came to collect yet another body spread panic among elderly residents who feared that they would be next.



For two weeks, residents and staff at Huis Najaar in Despatch were overcome with fear as Covid-19 swept through the facility, claiming the lives of 13 residents, all over the age of 70...