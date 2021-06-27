Jack the lion settles in at new Shamwari home

One of Addo Elephant National Park’s most popular inhabitants, Jack the lion, has a new forwarding address.

Four-year-old Jack was successfully relocated to the Shamwari Private Game Reserve, in Paterson, on Thursday morning.

The move forms part of the carnivore management plan of the frontier region (the administrative area of the Addo Elephant, Camdeboo, Karoo and Mountain Zebra national parks).

The idea is to restore or mimic the natural social dynamics of lion behaviour in large conservation systems such as 2-million hectare Kruger National Park or 3-million hectare Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

The tenure of dominant pride male coalitions averages three years and pride takeovers are mimicked by switching male coalitions across the parks, as was done in 2018.

SANParks spokesperson Fayroush Ludick said Jack had pure Kalahari genes, which would aid in improving the genetic integrity of Shamwari’s lion population.

“Shamwari has two prides of lions in its reserve.

“It is hoped that Jack will join up with what is known as the Shamwari northern pride,” Ludick said.