Nelson Mandela Bay chef taking global sporting events by storm

Ralph Gottschalk heading back to Japan for another Olympic cooking stint

From catering 120 pizzas for the Australian team during the last Rugby World Cup to co-founding the well-known Pastryworks chain of bakeries in the Bay, professional chef Ralph Gottschalk will soon be whipping up scrumptious meals for those lucky enough to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.



The internationally renowned chef, who was born and raised in Germany but is based in Gqeberha, is no stranger to catering for global sporting events...