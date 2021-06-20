IN THE GARDEN | Don’t scare the hadedas away
Tempting as the sport may seem to your dog, don’t let him scare away the hadedas feeding on the lawn. They are a great garden help.
Each time the hadeda ibis’s long, pointed beak pierces the grass into the soil foraging for worms and insects, it aids in aerating the soil and scarifying the lawn...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.