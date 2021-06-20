How your smartphone addiction is ruining your marriage

If there was ever a generation in search of direction, meaning, authenticity and human connectedness, it has to be located in today’s culture. Though many of us live lives that were far-fetched dream for our grandparents, and even parents, many marriages seem a vast wasteland where our insatiable desire for quick fixes without putting in the work is the order of the day.



The digital revolution has a profound impact on families and our humanity in general...