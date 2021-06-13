From farm to fashion, Eastern Cape mohair shows its resilience
From farm to fashion, Eastern Cape mohair is making its mark on the ramp despite a period of crippling disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the ongoing drought.
The SA Mohair Cluster (SAMC) in partnership with SA Fashion Week (SAFW) held a webinar this week, “From Fibre to Finished Product”, to outline the mohair supply chain. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.