From farm to fashion, Eastern Cape mohair shows its resilience

From farm to fashion, Eastern Cape mohair is making its mark on the ramp despite a period of crippling disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the ongoing drought.



The SA Mohair Cluster (SAMC) in partnership with SA Fashion Week (SAFW) held a webinar this week, “From Fibre to Finished Product”, to outline the mohair supply chain. ..