Your Weekend

Brain cancer survivor shows his Ironman grit

PREMIUM
By Gillian McAinsh - 13 June 2021

Where is your finish line? That is the question three-time brain cancer survivor Richard Wright threw out to his audience at a charity fundraiser in Gqeberha on Friday.

Wright, a multiple Ironman competitor, was speaking at a breakfast presented by ITS Pumps in aid of  Aurora Special Care Centre at Westview Sports Club in Newton Park...

