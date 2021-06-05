Mommies doing it for themselves

Mothers' groups offering new skills — and a chance to kick back — are springing up in Bay

You can paint with grapes (yes, the ones you can drink), learn how to make pottery, or even “knoop jou hart uit” doing macramé.



Mom groups have found it is never too late to learn and enjoy a new skill or hobby with an array of activities for grown-ups popping up in Nelson Mandela Bay. ..