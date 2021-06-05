Little Inganathi a Wings and Wishes success story

Bubbly toddler thriving after life-saving surgery and support from NPO dedicated to transporting critically ill children

A Kariega mother’s persistence in exploring every avenue to find answers for her baby’s ill health led to an operation that discovered the little one’s parasitic twin was growing inside her.



On Sunday, Inganathi Stalmeester is celebrating her third birthday thanks to her mother’s tenacity and the life-saving surgery she underwent at just four months old...