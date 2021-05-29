A WORD IN THE HAND: COMATOSE
What Americans do to English has always drug me down
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
I’m expecting a shower of molten-hot meteorites to land on my head when I say this, but I’m going to say it anyway: what was so great about the so-called “supermoon” on Wednesday?
OK so it might have been a bit bigger and a little brighter than the average full moon, but it wasn’t as if we had to wear sunglasses to look at it. Was all the excitement perhaps just a tad overblown? It was just the same old moon, for heavens’ sake...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.