A WORD IN THE HAND: COMATOSE

What Americans do to English has always drug me down

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

I’m expecting a shower of molten-hot meteorites to land on my head when I say this, but I’m going to say it anyway: what was so great about the so-called “supermoon” on Wednesday?



OK so it might have been a bit bigger and a little brighter than the average full moon, but it wasn’t as if we had to wear sunglasses to look at it. Was all the excitement perhaps just a tad overblown? It was just the same old moon, for heavens’ sake...