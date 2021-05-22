Rediscover the magic of trusty old favourites
With all the jostling on the shelves of new brands, new wines, new winemakers, it’s hardly surprising that old favourites and venerable names may be overlooked.
One assumes that’s why Glen Carlou is inviting wine lovers to “rediscover the magic” in two new releases, Glen Carlou Gravel Quarry Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 and 2020 Quartz Stone Chardonnay, both showing that there’s magic indeed from the slopes of the Simonsberg-Paarl estate...
