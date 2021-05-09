Your Weekend

Vaccinate your children for flu this winter, experts advise

By Raahil Sain - 09 May 2021

The winter flu this year will be more prevalent, experts have warned, because the immune systems of children have been affected by being kept out of school for extended periods during Covid-19 lockdowns.

In preparation for winter, experts are recommending that babies aged over six months and young children receive the flu vaccine...

